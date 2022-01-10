Rolls-Royce reports highest-ever annual sales in 2021
Jan. 10, 2022 8:53 AM ETRolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEF), RYCEYBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Rolls-Royce Motor Cars (OTCPK:RYCEF) (OTCPK:RYCEY) has reported record high annual sales for 2021, with all-time high volumes in most sales regions, including Asia-Pacific, Greater China and the Americas.
- Sales were up 49% Y/Y to 5,586 cars, with high demand for all models, especially the Rolls-Royce Ghost and Cullinan. Rolls-Royce launched the Black Badge Ghost model in October 2021.
- Bespoke commissions are also at all-time record levels and the automaker has orders up to Q322. Rolls-Royce also highlighted continued investment in its manufacturing; its first all-electric car is expected to roll out in late 2023, and the firm has outlined plans to stop selling gasoline vehicles by 2030.
- The automaker returned to positive free cash flow in Q3 and said in December 2021 that free cash outflow in 2021 will come in better than its previous guidance of £2B.