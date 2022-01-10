Anastasia Mironova is the new finance chief at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance
Jan. 10, 2022 8:54 AM ETApollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) appoints Anastasia Mironova to the positions of CFO, Secretary and Treasurer of the Company.
Prior to Ms. Mironova’s start, Stuart Rothstein, ARI’s Chief Executive Officer and President, will serve as interim CFO, Secretary and Treasurer from the period in between the departure of Jai Agarwal at the end of January and Ms. Mironova’s start date, which is expected to be at the beginning of the 2Q21.
Ms. Mironova joins ARI from BDO USA, LLP, where she served as a partner focused on public REITs and debt funds.