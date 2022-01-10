Sandstorm Gold highlights record revenue, gold ounces sold in 2021
Jan. 10, 2022 8:57 AM ET By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) says it sold ~67.5K attributable gold equiv. oz. and realized preliminary revenues totaling $114.8M for FY 2021, both representing company records.
- During Q4, Sandstorm says it sold ~16.6K attributable gold equiv. oz. and realized preliminary revenues of $29.8M.
- Q4 preliminary cost of sales excluding depletion totaled $3.7M, resulting in cash operating margin of ~$1,570/gold equiv. oz.
- In 2020, the company generated $93M in revenues with 52,176 attributable gold equiv. oz. sold.
- Sandstorm Gold is funding Bear Creek's acquisition of the Mercedes mine, which Seeking Alpha contributor Itinerant sees as a "a high-risk deal, and we fail to see the potential for high rewards."