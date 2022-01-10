Advent Technologies inks distribution, service pact with Calscan Solutions
Jan. 10, 2022 9:00 AM ETADNBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Advent Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:ADN) signs a distribution and service agreement with Calscan Solutions, a Canadian industrial service firm.
- The deal details Calscan’s plans to market, resell, install and service Advent M-ZERØ and SereneU fuel cell products to address the demand for electric systems in the oil and gas sector.
- ADN's product portfolio aim to drop wellhead methane emissions to zero, increase well productivity and safety, and decrease maintenance costs in North American well sites.
- Advent M-ZERØ will initially be featured mainly in Canada and the U.S. with the aim of providing remote power to up to 185K oil and gas wellheads.