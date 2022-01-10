GOL expects quarterly earnings better than market expectations: Q4 Prelim
Jan. 10, 2022 9:01 AM ETGol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) reports 4Q21 preliminary results with Loss Per American Depositary Share (EPADS) expected to be -$0.48 vs. consensus of -$0.65 for the quarter.
- EBITDA margin for the quarter is expected to be approximately 35%, up from 29.5% in 4Q20.
- Passenger unit revenue is expected to be up ~35% Y/Y; Non-fuel unit costs (CASK ex-fuel) are expected to decrease by approximately 12% Y/Y.
- Stock is down 2% in pre-market trading.
- Earlier, GOL reported total supply increase of 13.4% in its preliminary traffic figures for Dec. 2021