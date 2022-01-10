El Pollo Loco gains after comparable sales guidance tops the consensus mark
Jan. 10, 2022 9:01 AM ETEl Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (LOCO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) posts strong comparables sales numbers despite persistent staffing issues.
- The restaurant operator reports system-wide comparable restaurant sales for Q4 increased 11.1% year-over-year. LOCO notes the increase consisted of a 6.2% increase in company-operated comparable restaurant sales and a 14.4% increase in franchise restaurants. On a two-year basis, system-wide comparable restaurant sales for the fourth quarter increased 10.3% consisting of a 0.3% increase in company-operated comparable restaurant sales and a 17.9% increase in franchise restaurants.
- Q4 revenue is expected to be $108.0M to $109.0M vs. $107.6M consensus. Reduced operating hours and sales channels due to continued staffing challenges negatively impacted company-operated comparable restaurant sales by an estimated five to six percentage points during the quarter.
- CEO update: "We are pleased with the consistency of our sales during the fourth quarter, especially in light of continued industry-wide staffing challenges."
- SEC Form 8-K
- Shares of LOCO are up 1.23% premarket to $13.98. The restaurant stock is down almost 28% over the last six months.