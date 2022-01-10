Novavax files for emergency use authorization of COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa
Jan. 10, 2022 9:03 AM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (SII), announce a regulatory submission to the South African Health Products Regulatory Agency (SAHPRA) for emergency use authorization (EUA) of Novavax's protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate with Matrix-M adjuvant.
- If authorized, the vaccine (known as NVX-CoV2373) will be manufactured and commercialized by SII in South Africa under the brand name Covovax.
- The submission includes data from two Phase 3 clinical trials in U.S. and Mexico; and a trial in U.K. In both trials, the vaccine demonstrated high efficacy with a reassuring safety profile.
- Novavax's vaccine has received authorizations in over 170 countries, including conditional marketing authorization in the European Union and emergency use listing (EUL) from the WHO.
- The company expects to submit a request for EUA for the vaccine in U.S. after one month in accordance with FDA guidance regarding submission of all EUA vaccines.
- NVAX shares up 1.8% premarket at $129.