Natural gas up 6% - back above $4 on cold weather
Jan. 10, 2022 9:04 AM ET
- As snowy winter weather blanketed much of the east coast this weekend, leading the governors of New Jersey and Virginia to declare a state of emergency, Henry Hub natural gas prices traded higher and are up ~6% as of Monday morning.
- Natural gas prices in the Northeast, the Algonquin city-gate price, surged as high as $23/mmbtu ahead of the storm; Henry Hub prices are ~$4.15.
- Natural gas inventories nationally are broadly in-line with historical averages for this time of year; however, much of the northeast market is isolated from US production and competes for LNG supplies with Europe and Asia.
- In addition to this weekend's winter weather, both the 6-10 day forecast and the 8-14 day forecast from the National Weather Service call for below-average temperatures in the densely populated northeast.