CBIZ acquires Marks Paneth, to add $138M to company topline
Jan. 10, 2022 9:05 AM ETCBIZ, Inc. (CBZ)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) acquires the non-attest assets of Marks Paneth, effective January 1, 2022.
- The transaction is expected to add ~$138M of revenue in 2022.
- Contribution to EPS in 2022 is expected to be ~$0.10, growing to a range of $0.20 to $0.25 by 2025, after all remaining transition related integration costs are addressed.
- Transaction is expected to have minimal impact on earnings per share in 2022, but is expected to be significantly accretive after first year transaction and integration costs are incurred.
- EBITDA in 2022 is expected to be within a range of 11% to 12% of revenue, growing to a range of 16% to 18% of revenue by 2025.
- Acquisition supports company's growth strategy and capital allocation priorities.
- Allan D. Koltin, CEO of the Koltin Consulting Group, which advised both firms on the transaction, stated, "In this acquisition, both CBIZ and Marks Paneth found a partner with unique strengths that are complementary to each other. The size and scope of this combination will bring immediate value to existing clients, bolster CBIZ's already stellar reputation and create significant opportunities for growth now and in the future."