Inotiv announces expansion with acquisition of Integrated Laboratory Systems
Jan. 10, 2022 9:06 AM ETInotiv, Inc. (NOTV)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) has announced that the Co. has completed the purchase of Integrated Laboratory Systems, a portfolio company of Sier Capital Partners.
- Transaction consideration totaled $56M, consisting of: $38M in cash and 429,118 Inotiv common shares having a value of $18M.
- ILS operates in two leased facilities with a total of 50K square feet, including a vivarium that is accredited by the Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care, and recognized revenue of ~$20M in 2021.
- This acquisition expands vivo and in vitro toxicology services, including the addition of significant pathology and toxicology expertise, and it extends services into genomics, bioinformatics and computational toxicology.