SITE Centers provides Q4 operational update
Jan. 10, 2022 9:06 AM ETSITCBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) reported a leased rate of 92.7% on a pro rata basis compared to 92.3% as of September 30, 2021, as of December 31, 2021.
- Q4 transaction activity had a negative 30 bps impact on the leased rate. The signed not opened spread was 260 bps representing $15.2M of annualized base rent on a pro rata basis.
- “Fourth quarter leasing activity capped a very productive year for SITE Centers with just over 870 thousand square feet leased including 275 thousand square feet of new leasing activity which is the Company’s highest quarterly total since 2018,” commented David R. Lukes, President and Chief Executive Officer.
- Management’s presentation will be posted on the Company’s website at www.sitecenters.com under the “Investor Relations” tab on January 10, 2022 prior to the commencement of management’s meetings with investors.
- Source: Press Release