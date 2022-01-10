FDA removes clinical hold on Allogene's all AlloCAR T clinical trials
Jan. 10, 2022 9:08 AM ETAllogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) perks up 2.8% premarket after announcing that the FDA has removed the clinical hold on all of its AlloCAR T clinical trials.
- Earlier on October 7, 2021 the FDA had placed a hold on all five of the Company’s AlloCAR T clinical trials based on a report of a chromosomal abnormality detected post-AlloCAR T administration in a single patient treated with ALLO-501A in the ALPHA2 study.
- Investigations concluded that the chromosomal abnormality was unrelated to TALEN gene editing or Allogene’s manufacturing process and had no clinical significance.
- The abnormality was not detected in any manufactured AlloCAR T product or in any other patient treated with the same ALLO-501A lot.
- The abnormality occurred in the patient after the cell product was administered.
- Allogene will be working with clinical trial investigators to resume study activities across AlloCAR T development programs as quickly as possible.
- Pending final discussions with the FDA, the Company also plans to initiate its Phase 2 trial of ALLO-501A in relapsed/refractory Large B Cell Lymphoma mid-year 2022.