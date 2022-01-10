Lululemon Athletica, DexCom, Take-Two Interactive Software among premarket losers' pack
- China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) -16%.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) -14%.
- TDH Holdings (NASDAQ:PETZ) -12%.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) -11% after announces positive results of Phase 1 study of Amilo-5MER.
- Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) -10% the company buys Zynga for $12.7 billion to expand mobile offerings.
- The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) -10% after sees FY21 revenue $245M -$255M in-line of high end of guidance range and reiterates adjusted EBITDA.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) -9%.
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) -8%.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) -8%.
- Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) -7%.
- DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) -7% after reports preliminary revenue for Q4 and summary data from the Dexcom G7 U.S. pivotal trial.
- Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) -7%.
- ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) -8%.
- Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) -6%.
- Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) -6%.
- Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) -6%.
- Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) -6%.
- Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) -6% after the company sees inflationary impact, lower volumes from supply chain issues.
- Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) -6% on guiding EPS and revenue at low end of its range.
- Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) -6% after acquires Apria for $37.50 per share or $1.45B.
- Orbital Energy (NASDAQ:OEG) -5%.
- Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) -5%.
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) -3%.