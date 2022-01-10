XpresSpa reports prelim Q4 revenue, business updates; grants equity award to new employee
Jan. 10, 2022 9:12 AM ETXpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- XpresSpa (NASDAQ:XSPA) sees prelim revenue for the quarter ended Dec.31 to be at least $27M compared to $0.3M in year ago quarter; total prelim revenue during the year ended Dec.31 to be at least $71M compared to $8.4M in year ago quarter.
- The company's long-term revenue target is $500M by 2025 which was first introduced at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference in September 2021.
- "As we believe pre-travel COVID testing will remain mandatory before boarding an airplane to many international destinations, we are looking to expand XpresCheck to some existing and new airports in 2022 in order to capitalize on the ongoing and growing need for this critical service," CEO Doug Satzman commented.
- The company expects to open Treat Phoenix Sky Harbor during the spring while other additional locations are planned for later this year.
- In its business update, the company indicates that there are currently 14 operating XpresCheck locations in 12 airports.
- During Q4, XpresCheck initiated a $2M, 8-week pilot program with the CDC in collaboration with Concentric by Ginkgo; revenue recognition for this program is based on certain milestones specified in the contract and ~75% of the revenue was recorded during Q4.
- XpresSpa announced that majority of the independent members of its Board granted an equity award to Ezra T. Ernst to receive stock options to purchase 1M shares which will be issued on the closing of HyperPointe acquisition and employee's hire date.
- One-third of the options will vest on each of the first three anniversaries of the Grant Date; stock options have a 10-year term.
- Ernst was earlier affiliated with GCG Connect d/b/a HyperPointe and who was offered employment with the company in connection with XpresSpa’s acquisition of the equity interests of HyperPointe.
- , earlier affiliated with GCG Connect,
- XSPA shares trading 1.6% down premarket.