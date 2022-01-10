CLOV, MVST and VERU among pre market gainers
- Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) +49% Take-Two buys Zynga for $12.7 billion to expand mobile offerings.
- Apria (NASDAQ:APR) +25% Owens & Minor acquires Apria for $37.50 per share or $1.45B.
- Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) +24%,Novartis report positive data from Phase 2 ensovibep study in COVID-19.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings RVPH +15% receives FDA may proceed letter for pivotal Phase 3 clinical Trial and long-term safety trial evaluating brilaroxazine for the treatment of schizophrenia.
- Insignia System (NASDAQ:ISIG) +15%.
- Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) +14% swings to profits; on track for additional cost synergies in FY23.
- Bone Biologics (OTCPK:BBLG) +13%.
- Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) +11% on collaboration with Tnuva to develop cultured cell-based food products.
- Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) +10% announces the launch of its oncology and autoimmune discovery and development platform targeting unmet mutations and novel biomarkers.
- AeroCentury (NYSE:ACY) +9%.
- Playtika Holding (NASDAQ:PLTK) +9%.
- Reliance Global (NASDAQ:RELI) +8%.
- Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) +7% and FPT Industrial under the hood of the new IVECO BUS electric crossway.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) +6% sees Q4 Orladeyo revenue of $45.6M.
- Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ) +6%.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) +6%.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) +6%.
- Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) +5% announces FDA grant of fast track designation for Enobosarm for the treatment of AR+ ER+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer.
- MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) +5%.
- Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) +5% beats expectations with medicare advantage membership growing by over 25% at the start of 2022.
- Dogness (NASDAQ:DOGZ) +5%.