Merck says Keytruda met main goal in a first-of-its-kind trial for lung cancer
Jan. 10, 2022 9:13 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Merck (NYSE:MRK) announced that its blockbuster therapy Keytruda met one of the dual primary endpoints in the KEYNOTE-091 trial, a first for the anti-PD-1 therapy in an adjuvant setting among patients with stage IB-IIIA non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- In an interim analysis, Keytruda was found to have caused a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in disease-free survival (DFS) versus placebo to achieve one of the main goals in the trial across the all-comer population of patients.
- Meanwhile, DFS for those whose tumors express PD-L1 – the other dual primary endpoint – improved but without statistical significance per the pre-specified statistical plan, the company said.
- The safety profile for Keytruda was in line with findings for the drug in prior studies. Further investigations into DFS in patients with high levels of PD-L1 and the overall survival (OS), a key secondary endpoint, are currently underway.
