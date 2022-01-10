Sientra expects Q4 revenue $22M-$23M; consensus $20.48M
Jan. 10, 2022 9:14 AM ETSientra, Inc. (SIEN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Based on preliminary estimates, Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) expects Q4 revenue revenue $22M-$23M (consensus: $20.48M). That would represent a growth of 23% to 29% over the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Preliminary FY21 revenue is expected to be $80M to $81M (+46% to 47% Y/Y). Consensus revenue estimate for full year is $80.18M.
- The results are driven by continued strong demand for Sientra breast solutions.
- CEO update: "Our strong fourth quarter results demonstrated the continued high level of execution our team has achieved throughout the year and represented our sixth consecutive quarter of record growth. Importantly, we saw the impact of our commercial team’s exclusive focus on plastic surgeons as breast aesthetics remained the number one procedure in the U.S. aesthetics market in 2021.1 With the recent acquisition of Auragen Aesthetics’ novel fat grafting technology, we have significantly broadened our position in the plastic surgery market with near term growth opportunity in breast augmentation and reconstruction, and longer-term potential in new aesthetic applications for total body transformation. We believe that we are now as well positioned as ever to capitalize on the significant U.S. plastic surgery market."
- Shares are +3.23% pre-market