Silvergate Capital removed from Wedbush best ideas list on CBDC limiting stablecoin opportunity
Jan. 10, 2022 9:14 AM ETSilvergate Capital Corporation (SI)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Wedbush analyst David Chaverini removes crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) given a "near 100%" likelihood that the U.S. will adopt a central bank digital currency, which could negatively impact the addressable market for the company's planned stablecoin, he writes in a note to clients.
- Shares of SI dip more than 4% in pre-market trading as bitcoin (BTC-USD -2.1%) falls to $40K support.
- Recall in mid-May of last year when the bank said it will be the exclusive issuer of Diem USD, a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin. But it seems that the launch of this stablecoin will be "dwindled" given the President's Working Group recommends that stablecoin issuers should have limited commercial affiliation.
- Still, the analyst maintains his Outperform rating based on the bank's "leadership position in its high-growth core market of facilitating real-time USD transfers between crypto hedge funds and crypto exchanges," the note says.
- Wedbush's Outperform rating disagrees with the Neutral Quant Rating (best factor grade in Growth, worst in Valuation). But it agrees with the Bullish Wall Street Analyst Rating (5 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 3 Neutral).
- In mid-December, Silvergate Capital got initiated at B. Riley with a Buy rating.