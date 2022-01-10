Financial ETFs hit record highs as the 10-Year yield approaches a one-year high
Jan. 10, 2022 9:18 AM ETFinancial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), VFHSPYBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor
- Broad spectrum financial exchange traded funds Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) and Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) top trading highs in early pre-market action Monday morning.
- XLF hit 41.31 a share on today, and VFH has tagged 101.54, both all-time highs. In pre-market trading, XLF is +0.3%, and VFH is +0.4%.
- Fueling XLF and VFH forward is the continued rise in Treasury yields as the U.S. 10 Year yield has now topped 1.8%, up 30 basis points since Dec 31. and its highest level since Jan 21, 2020.
- As XLF and VFH top trading highs, capital flows are right behind to follow as XLF has attracted $958M and VFH has garnered $94.3M from Jan 1-6, according to ETF.com data.
- Below is a one-year chart of XLF and VFH and how they have outperformed the benchmark S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY). Over a one-year period XLF has returned +33%, VFH +32% and SPY +23%.
- Both XLF and VFH offer market participants exposure to the diversified financial sector as the funds are comprised of stocks involving insurance, commercial banks, capital markets, real estate investment trusts, thrift & mortgages, consumer finance, and others areas.
- Learn more about how banking and financial exchange traded funds have found themselves in a strong position as 2022 kicks off.