Veru up 7% on FDA Fast Track tag for enobosarm for metastatic breast cancer
Jan. 10, 2022 9:19 AM ETVeru Inc. (VERU)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) announces that the FDA has granted Fast Track designation to the Phase 3 registration program for the investigation of enobosarm, for the treatment of AR+ER+HER2- metastatic breast cancer patients who have shown previous disease progression on a nonsteroidal AI, fulvestrant, and CDK 4/6 inhibitor therapy, and who have AR% nuclei staining ≥40% in breast cancer tissue (third-line metastatic setting).
- Fast Track status provides for more frequent interaction with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.
- Shares up 7.3% premarket at $5.86.
- Last month, Veru won approval of enlarged prostate drug Entadfi.