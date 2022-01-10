Kandi Technologies announces new deal in EVs production space
Jan. 10, 2022 9:19 AM ETKandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Kandi Technologies (NASDAQ:KNDI) signs deal with China's Hunan Hengrun Automobile to jointly produce battery-swap enabled pure electric vehicles.
- Hengrun is a certified producer of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, including EVs. Kandi notes that the vehicles under this agreement will be sold under the “Henghe” brand name.
- "By utilizing our battery swap expertise and Hengrun’s vehicle production expertise, together we expect to create meaningful new benefits for customers and thus promote the development of the China’s EV industry," says Kandi's Chairman Hu Xiaoming.
