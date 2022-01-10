Zynga planned sale to Take Two didn't include sale process - report (update)
Jan. 10, 2022
- Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is said to not have engaged in sales/auction process for its planned sale to Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO), according to CNBC's David Faber.
- The deal includes a 45-day “go-shop” provision under which Zynga and its board may actively solicit, receive, evaluate, and potentially enter negotiations with parties that offer alternative proposals, the companies said in a statement.
- Take-Two (TTWO) CEO Strauss Zelnick said in a CNBC interview that it was very hard for him to say if he thought there may be additional bidders for Zynga (ZNGA).
- Zynga (ZNGA) shareholders loved the deal, and sent the company shares up by almost 50%, to $8.93 each, in premarket trading. Take-Two (TTWO) shares gave up more than 10% following the deal's announcement.
- As part of the deal, Zynga (ZNGA) shareholders will receive $3.50 per share in cash and $6.36 in Take-Two (TTWO) common stock.
