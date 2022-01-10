Gilead to work with Merck on combination of Trodelvy and Keytruda for lung cancer
Jan. 10, 2022 9:27 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK), GILDBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) (pembrolizumab) is partnering with Merck (NYSE:MRK) to examine a combination of the former's Trodelvy with the latter's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for first-line non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC").
- Merck will sponsor a phase 3 trial of the combination with Keytruda. Also, Gilead will sponsor a phase 2 signal-seeking study evaluating combinations that include pembrolizumab in NSCLC.
- Trodelvy is an antibody-drug conjugate while Keytruda is a monoclonal antibody that targets the PD-1 receptor of lymphocytes.
- Trodelvy is approved for the treatment of second-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer metastatic urothelial cancer. Keytruda is approved on its own as a first-line NSCLC treatment.
- Check out why Seeking Alpha contributor Daniel Schonberger views Gilead as a good stock for value and dividend investors.