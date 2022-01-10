XpresSpa acquires Hyperpointe in cash and stock deal
Jan. 10, 2022 9:24 AM ETXpresSpa Group, Inc. (XSPA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) has acquired GCG Connect, LLC d/b/a HyperPointe for $5.5M in cash, $1M in common stock, along with potential additional earn-out payments of up to $7.5M over a three-year timeframe based upon future performance, which may be satisfied in cash or common stock or a combination.
- HyperPointe generated $5.5M in revenue and $1.2M in EBITDA during 2021.
- The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2022.
- HyperPointe is a digital healthcare and data analytics relationship marketing agency servicing the global healthcare and pharmaceutical industry.
- Doug Satzman, XpresSpa Group CEO, stated, “Expanding our digital health and data footprints is vital to expanding our business and developing additional routes to revenue. We view this as the next step in the journey we have been on since we first laid the groundwork for XpresCheck in the spring of 2020. HyperPointe was instrumental in helping to secure the CDC partnership, has been intimately involved in expanding that relationship, and has extensive healthcare knowledge and relationships with the pharmaceutical industry."
- HyperPointe will operate as a stand-alone entity and join the Company’s family of brands along with XpresCheck, XpresSpa, and Treat.
- HyperPointe CEO Ezra Ernst will take on the role as Chief Executive Officer of XpresCheck, reporting to Doug Satzman, XpresSpa Group Chief Executive Officer.
- Earlier today, the company reported preliminary revenue figures.
- Shares down 3% premarket.