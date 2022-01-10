FuboTV posts early Q4 figures above guidance; shares fall 2%
Jan. 10, 2022 9:24 AM ETfuboTV Inc. (FUBO)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor6 Comments
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) reported preliminary fourth-quarter results that topped guidance and tracked toward record numbers, with Q4 revenues at $215 million-220 million.
- That marks growth of 105-109% and comes above company guidance for $205 million-210 million. Full-year revenue is expected to land at $622 million-627 million (138-140% growth, and above guided $612 million-617 million).
- Shares are down 1.8% premarket.
- The figures exclude the acquisition of Molotov that wrapped up in December.
- Ad revenue for Q4 is expected over $25 million (up more than 90%) and crossing the annual run rate of $100 million.
- In subscriber numbers, paid subscribers are expected to more than double to past 1.1 million. Subscriber churn is expected to improve by more than 200 basis points, and Subscriber Acquisition Cost is expected to be at the low end of the target range of 1.0x-1.5x monthly average revenue per user.
- The company expects to end the quarter with more than $375 million in liquidity.
- As for the Molotov deal: “We are also very pleased with the ongoing integration of Molotov, the Paris-based live TV streaming platform we acquired in December," says co-founder and CEO David Gandler. "While still early, our progress to date continues to reinforce our belief that the synergies of the combined companies will give us operating leverage to build a scalable global platform with minimal incremental spend.”