SVB Financial commits $5B to achieve carbon neutral operations by 2025
Jan. 10, 2022 9:26 AM ETSVB Financial Group (SIVB)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Silicon Valley Bank (NASDAQ:SIVB) provides at least $5B by 2027 in loans and investments to support sustainability efforts and achieve carbon neutral operations by 2025.
- The company's sustainable finance commitment aims to support businesses that are working to decarbonize the energy and infrastructure industries, as well as transitioning to a sustainable, net-zero emissions economy in a variety of related sectors. Some of these sectors include water technology, green buildings and sustainable transportation.
- Meanwhile, shares of SIVB edge lower by 0.6% in pre-market trading.
- Last week, SVB Financial's healthcare investments hit a record $80B in 2021.