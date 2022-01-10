Reviva Pharmaceuticals shares soar 19% premarket on FDA nod for Phase 3 trial of brilaroxazine
Jan. 10, 2022 9:28 AM ETRVPHBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) shares soar 19% in premarket trade after the company said it received the FDA's nod to proceed with Phase 3 clinical trial of brilaroxazine.
- The drug is a serotonin and dopamine receptor modulator used to treat schizophrenia.
- RVPH will conduct a pivotal Phase 3 trial and an additional Phase 3 trial focused on long-term safety, both of which will be initiated simultaneously by the end of Jan.
- The FDA has agreed to consider a potential ‘Superior Safety’ label claim if there is a positive outcome on a relevant endpoint in the pivotal Phase 3 study.
- RVPH believes brilaroxazine has the potential to delay disease progression in pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, for which it has received Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA.