Nevro reports prelim Q4 revenue, to exceed high end of adj. EBITDA guidance
Jan. 10, 2022 9:29 AM ETNevro Corp. (NVRO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) trades 4.4% higher premarket after it provides Q4 prelim revenue and expects to exceed the high end of its earlier provided Q4 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA guidance (~$10 to -$13M).
- Q4 revenue is expected to be ~$102.5M compared to $109.7M in year ago quarter and $114.4M in 4Q19.
- Worldwide revenue for the quarter includes ~$4M of revenue for painful diabetic neuropathy (PDN) indication.
- U.S. revenue is expected to be ~$88.2M compared to $94.6M in the prior year period and $97.9 million in 4Q19; U.S. trial procedures were up ~3% from prior year.
- Q4 U.S. PDN trial procedures represented ~7% of total U.S. trial volume and grew ~92% sequentially over the previous quarter.
- International revenue is expected to be ~$14.3M, compared to $15.1M in the prior year period and $16.5M in 4Q19.