Five Below boosts holiday quarter sales guidance to just below the consensus mark
Jan. 10, 2022 9:30 AM ETFive Below, Inc. (FIVE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) announces holiday sales results ahead of the company's appearance at the ICR Conference.
- The retailer says sales for the two-month holiday period increased by 20.6% to $870.9M. Comparable sales for the holiday period were up 7.7%.
- CEO Joel Anderson notes FIVE's performance was broad-based, with trend items like sensory and Squishmallows being key contributors.
- "Given this performance, we are pleased to move our guidance near the high end of our previously provided guidance ranges for sales, comps, and EPS, all of which contemplated the comparison against the stimulus-fueled."
- For Q4, Five Below (FIVE) expects sales of $985M to $1.005B vs. $1.01B consensus. Comparable sales are seen rising approximately 2% to 4%. EPS of $2.36 to $2.48 is anticipated vs. $2.49 consensus.
- For FY21, sales of $2.837B to $2.857B million is anticipated or growth of 45.6% - which is at the high end of the prior range.
- FIVE is down 0.65% premarket.
