T-Mobile acquires rideshare advertising specialist Octopus Interactive
Jan. 10, 2022 9:30 AM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) has acquired rideshare advertising network, Octopus Interactive.
- Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Octopus Interactive is said to operate the largest network of rideshare screens throughout the U.S. It helps brands to reach audiences through video ads presented on screens inside rideshare vehicles, enabling them to execute comprehensive geotargeted campaigns across a range of highly engaged consumers.
- The acquisition marks the next step for T-Mobile's Marketing Solutions ad tech business in expanding its advertising offerings for marketers. The deal will help connect the Marketing Solutions group with big brands, like current Octopus clients Audible, Fox Entertainment, Philo and many more.
