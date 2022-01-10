Aptorum Group launches oncology and autoimmune discovery and development platform
Jan. 10, 2022 9:30 AM ETAptorum Group Limited (APM)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Aptorum Group (APM) announces the launch of its oncology and autoimmune discovery and development platform with an initial focus on indications including, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and autoimmune diseases such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel diseases, etc.
- Under the platform, Aptorum has and will continue to conduct its screening process for novel small molecule and PROTAC (Degrader) based drug candidates.
- In addition, APM completed Phase I clinical trial for ALS-4 targeting infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus and Phase I trial for assessing relative bioavailability and food effect of SACT-1 in healthy adult volunteers.
- With the encouraging data so far, the company is on track to submit an IND application to the FDA this year seeking to initiate planned Phase 1b/2a trial for SACT-1.
- Also, APM's subsidiary has commenced clinical validation of its molecular based rapid pathogen diagnostics liquid biopsy technologyfor the diagnosis of pathogens including viruses, bacteria, fungi and parasites.