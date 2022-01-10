Clover Health announces 25% membership growth in 2022 exceeding industry
Jan. 10, 2022 9:30 AM ETClover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Clover Health (NASDAQ:CLOV) is trading ~4.1% higher on below average volume in the pre-market after the company recorded a Medicare Advantage (MA) membership growth of 25% at the start of the year compared to the beginning of 2021.
- The health insurer said that its growth for the start of 2022 surpassed the overall industry growth estimated at an average of nearly 10% YoY.
- The company began the new year with memberships already above the previously announced 2022 average MA membership guidance of 82K lives, Clover Health (CLOV) said.
- The membership growth was driven by the performance across a number of service area counties in Georgia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and South Carolina. In Georgia, where its MA plans are available for in 146 of the state’s 159 counties, the memberships almost tripled, according to the company.
- In November, Clover Health (CLOV) projected its total Lives under Clover Management to grow ~60% to reach 200K by 2022.