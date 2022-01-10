Antero up to buy at BMO - 50%+ upside
Jan. 10, 2022 9:31 AM ETAR, LNG, XOM, RDS.A, NG1:COMBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Antero (NYSE:AR) up to buy at BMO on compelling free cash flow yield and capital returns potential in 2022.
- BMO analyst Phil Jungwirth sees Antero delivering $1.2b in free cash flow this year at an average henry hub natural gas price of $3.63, approximately 20% of AR's current market capitalization.
- While the upgrade focuses on Antero's discounted valuation and attractive commodity exposures, the analyst also flags a deep well inventory, improving well performance and reduced costs leading to substantial free cash flow and share buybacks.
- As reported over the weekend, the US is set to become the world's largest exporter of natural gas, with companies like Cheniere (NYSE:LNG), Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) exporting as much as 13% of US gas production in December.
- With a target price of $28 (current share price ~$18) predicated on natural gas at $3.63, it's surprising to see most Wall Street analysts neutral on the stock; particularly with gas (NG1:COM) popping above $4 this morning.