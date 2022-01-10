DexCom sees Q4 revenue of $698M, beating consensus $696.47M
Jan. 10, 2022 9:31 AM ETDexCom, Inc. (DXCM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- DexCom (DXCM -6.1%) expects preliminary, unaudited revenue for Q4 to be ~$698M, an increase of 23% Y/Y (consensus of $696.01M).
- U.S. revenue is expected to be ~$517M, representing growth of 15% Y/Y, International revenue expected to be ~$181M, an increase of 54% Y/Y and International growth was ~41% on an organic basis.
- For fiscal 2021, total preliminary, unaudited revenue is expected to be ~$2.448 billion, an increase of more than 27% Y/Y and 26% on an organic basis.
- 2022 Outlook: Anticipates total revenue of ~$2.82B to $2.94B, representing expected growth of ~15%-20% Y/Y, but missing consensus of $3B. This growth outlook considers sensor volume growth driven by increasing CGM awareness for people with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, continued international expansion, shifting channel mix and overall market dynamics.