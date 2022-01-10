Denny's Q4 domestic same-store sales to exceed pre-pandemic level; reiterates FY guidance
- Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) shows preliminary and unaudited results for Q4, restaurant same-store sales up 58.6%; domestic franchise restaurant sales up 48.3%; and domestic system-wide restaurants.
- In December 2021, the company sold two parcels of real estate for ~$49M.
- Approximately $13M of these proceeds will be used to purchase real estate under four existing company restaurants through a series of like-kind exchange transactions.
- In 2021, company opened 20 restaurants, including 8 international locations, and closed 30 restaurants, bringing the year-end total restaurant count to 1,640.
- Allocated $24M to share repurchases, resulting in $30.6M allocated to share repurchases for the full year.
- As of December 29, 2021, the company had ~$217M remaining under its existing repurchase authorization.
FY 2021 guidance: Total general and administrative expenses between $67M-$69M, including ~$13.5M related to share-based compensation; Adjusted EBITDA between $84M-86M.
- John Miller, CEO, stated, “We were pleased that our fourth quarter domestic system-wide same-store sales** exceeded pre-pandemic levels. While the spread of the Omicron variant has caused some near-term uncertainty, we are moving forward with the launch of our exciting revitalization initiatives to further propel this iconic brand forward. We believe that these efforts, supported by an extraordinary group of dedicated franchisees who share our long-term vision, will position Denny’s for continued success.”