Fed needs to boost rates faster than markets currently expect, Dudley says
Jan. 10, 2022 9:37 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Former New York Federal Reserve president Bill Dudley expects the U.S. central bank to become increasingly hawkish as its current dovish outlook clashes with the reality of a tight labor market that's likely to keep inflation elevated, he said in a Bloomberg opinion piece.
- "As the economic recovery pushes unemployment unsustainably low — something that may already have happened — wage growth will spill into consumer price inflation," he writes. "The Fed will have to respond by taking interest rates above neutral well before the end of 2024."
- The neutral rate is the level at which the federal funds rate, the cost of borrowing for the largest financial institutions, neither boosts the rate of economic growth nor hinders it.
- Dudley said that if inflation runs above the Fed's 2% target, they need to adjust it to both offset higher inflation and to tighten monetary policy. "So if inflation subsides to 2.5% to 3% as supply chain issues dissipate, then a federal funds rate peak in the 3%-to-4% range seems reasonable," he wrote.
- Note that the federal funds rate target range is now 0-0.25%. In Fed officials' most recent economic projections, released after their December meeting, the central bankers, on average, expect at least three 0.25-point hikes this year, which would bring the range to 0.75%-1.00%. The most hawkish of the FOMC members expect the range to rise to between 2.0%-2.25% by the end of 2023.
- The path that Dudley maps out is "much steeper" and at a higher peak than financial markets are currently expecting, about double what Eurodollar futures imply, he said.
- He sums up adding that while markets are starting to catch up, it's only slowly. His view is that the "taper tantrum" hasn't been avoided, but delayed.
- Note that the 10-year Treasury yield is up 3 basis points to 1.80%, about the same level it was in January 2020, before the pandemic hit markets.
