Alphatec jumps 8% after sees Q4 , FY21 and FY22 revenue above consensus
Jan. 10, 2022 9:38 AM ETAlphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Alphatec (ATEC +7.3%) expects Q4 2021 U.S. organic revenue growth of 41% to 42% compared to the prior year period and 18% to 19% sequentially to $73.2M - $74.0M vs. consensus of $65.89M.
- Full-year 2021 U.S. organic revenue growth is anticipated to be of 50% to 51% driven primarily by accelerated PTP™ adoption to $242.5 - $243.3M vs. consensus of $235.13M.
- The company anticipates full-year 2022 total revenue of $305M vs. consensus of $293.58M, reflecting growth of approximately 26% compared to the full year 2021. This includes organic revenue growth of between 22% and 23% and approximately $45 million of revenue related to EOS imaging.
- The company expects to announce its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial and operating results on March 1, 2022, after the market close.