Freshpet slips 7% on preliminary 4Q and FY21 net sales below the consensus
Jan. 10, 2022 9:40 AM ETFreshpet, Inc. (FRPT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) slips 7% as the company expects prelim 4Q net sales to be $115.9M (consensus $120.06M), representing growth of 37.1% Y/Y.
- Preliminary FY21 net sales are expected to be $425.5M (consensus $429.34M), representing growth of 33.5% Y/Y.
- The Company continues to expect adjusted EBITDA to be ~$42M for FY21.
- “We are pleased to see consumption trends accelerate through December to approximately 29%for the trailing four week period ended January 1, 2022, which was consistent with our expectations and demonstrates the significant demand for our products despite limited availability and production issues that constrained growth in 2021,” commented CEO Billy Cyr.