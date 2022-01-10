Upland Software acquires enterprise software firm Objectif Lune for $29M
Jan. 10, 2022 9:40 AM ETUpland Software, Inc. (UPLD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) has acquired enterprise software firm Objectif Lune for $29M in cash.
- The price paid for the acquisition is within Upland's target range of 5-8x pro forma Adjusted EBITDA.
- Objectif Lune is expected to generate at least $5.2M in adj. EBITDA annually once fully integrated.
- The acquisition will be immediately accretive to Upland's adj. EBITDA per share contributing at least $0.3M of adj. EBITDA in the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and at least $2.6M of adj. EBITDA for the full year 2022, ramping up quarterly as the acquisition is integrated into model across the calendar year.
- Furthermore, Upland expects the acquisition to generate annual revenue of at least $13M.
- Founded in 1995, Objectif Lune has become a specialist in composition, business process automation, multi-channel output and capture solutions. It offers a flexible platform for the creation and automation of interactive customer communications through print, web, email and mobile.
- With the addition of Objectif Lune, Upland expands its global document workflow product library by adding the capability to modernize complex, paper-based documents for large-volume print production as well as automated delivery across web, email, and mobile platforms.