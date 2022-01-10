CVRx sees Q4, FY 2021 and Q1 2022 revenue below consensus
Jan. 10, 2022 9:41 AM ETCVRx, Inc. (CVRX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- CVRx (CVRX -6.8%) announces preliminary Q4 and FY 2021 revenue results, and provided a 2022 business outlook.
- Total revenue for Q4 and FY21 is expected to be in the range of ~$3.6M to $3.7M (consensus $4.08M) and ~$13M to $13.1M (consensus $13.51M), respectively.
- Total Q4 and FY21 revenue is expected to be made up of ~$2.7M and ~$8.4M in U.S. heart failure revenue, $0.8M and $3.9M in European revenue and $0.16M and $0.7M in U.S. legacy revenue.
- As of December 31, 2021, the Company had a total of 46 active implanting centers, as compared to 38 as of September 30, 2021.
- The number of sales territories in the U.S. increased by three to a total of 14 during the three months ended December 31, 2021.
- Net cash used in operating and investing activities was $29M for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.
- “While our fourth quarter results were below our expectations due to material challenges in our international business as a result of widespread lockdowns in Europe, we continued to see resilience in our U.S. heart failure business,” said Nadim Yared, President and CEO.
- For FY 2022, the Company expects Total Revenue between $20M and $23M; Gross margin between 74.0% and 76.0%; and Operating expenses between $55M and $61M.
- For Q1 2022, CVRX expects to report total revenue between $3.6M and $4M (consensus $4.7M).