Commercial Metals moves higher after strong beat; plans new U.S. micro mill
Jan. 10, 2022 9:42 AM ETCommercial Metals Company (CMC)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Commercial Metals (CMC +5.3%) jumps at the open after reporting stronger than expected FQ1 earnings as revenues rose 42% Y/Y to $1.98B, including North America net sales of $1.65B and Europe net sales of $329M.
- The steelmaker's Q1 net income nearly quadrupled to $232.9M from $64.1M in the year-earlier quarter while sales increased to $1.98B from $1.39B.
- The company says the North America segment generated record adjusted EBITDA of $268.5M, up 73% Y/Y, driven by increased margins for steel products and raw materials, offset "to a modest extent" by higher costs per ton of finished steel shipped, which occurred largely from inflationary pressures for freight, energy and steelmaking consumables.
- In Europe, adjusted EBITDA soared 452% Y/Y to a record quarterly high of $79.8M, driven by a significant expansion in margin over scrap and the receipt of a $15.5M energy credit.
- Commercial Metals also announces plans to construct another state-of-the-art micro mill geographically situated to serve the northeast, mid-Atlantic and midwestern U.S. markets.
- During Q4, Commercial Metals missed adjusted earnings estimates while revenues rose 44%.