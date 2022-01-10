Aptorum Group shares jump 4% on launch of oncology, autoimmune development platform
Jan. 10, 2022 9:45 AM ETAPMBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) shares rise 4% on the launch of its oncology and autoimmune discovery and development platform.
- The platform will initially focus on indications including non-small cell lung cancer, and autoimmune diseases such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis.
- Under the platform, APM will conduct its screening process for novel first-in-class small molecule and PROTAC (Degrader) based drug candidates.
- The firm is currently conducting optimisation for selected candidates as part of its small molecule library for major targets.
- Aptorum will leverage its existing drug discovery platform to deliver novel therapeutics for the targeted patient group.
- The firm's shares had climbed 5% in premarket trade.