Caesars, Penn National and Churchill Downs land on BofA's top gaming picks list
Jan. 10, 2022 9:48 AM ETPenn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN), CZR, BYD, CHDNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Bank of America says it prefers quality and value in the gaming sector as it looks to the year ahead.
- The firm highlights Churchill Downs (CHDN -1.9%) for quality and Boyd Gaming (BYD -0.8%) for value.
- For the second half of 2022, BofA sees an opportunity for higher beta stories and online exposure for Caesars Entertainment (CZR -1.6%) and Penn National Gaming (PENN -1.6%) once estimates and margins stabilize.
- In general, valuations are seen as attractive and BofA thinks investors could revisit the sector's generous free cash flow yields by the second half of 2022.
- The biggest news in the sports betting sector today is the blistering start for sports betting in New York during the opening weekend.