AVITA Medical sees Q4 revenue of $6.9M, below consensus
Jan. 10, 2022 9:52 AM ETAVITA Medical, Inc. (RCEL)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- AVITA Medical (RCEL -2.6%) announces preliminary estimates of its top line results for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
- Total revenue increased 35% to $6.9M in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $5.1M over prior year (consensus $7.04M).
- As of December 31, 2021, the Company had ~$55.5M in cash and cash equivalents and $49.3M in short-term and long-term marketable securities, and no debt.
- Effective December 2021, the Company changed its fiscal year-end to December 31.
- The company completed enrollment in two clinical trials with the goal of submitting premarket approval supplements in 2022.
- “Looking ahead, we will be preparing our vitiligo and soft tissue dossiers to submit PMA supplement applications to the FDA in late 2022 for commercial launches for those indications in 2023,” said Dr. Mike Perry, CEO.