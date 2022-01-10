Japanese beauty retailer Yoshitsu prices initial public offering at $4/ADS
Jan. 10, 2022 9:53 AM ETYoshitsu Co., Ltd (TKLF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The Tokyo, Japan-based Yoshitsu Co. (TKLF) has priced its initial public offering of 6M American Depositary Shares at $4.00 per ADS, within the estimated range of $4-$6 for expected gross proceeds of $24M.
- ADSs to commence trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “TKLF”and the offering is expected to close on Jan.14.
- The company plans to make a separate announcement regarding commencement of trading on the Nasdaq when the trading date is finalized.
- Underwriters are granted 45-day option to purchase up to 9,00,000 additional ADSs.
- Net proceeds from the offering will be used for opening new directly-operated physical stores and adding franchise stores, brand marketing, improving distribution centers and logistics systems, and talent acquisition and retention.
- Yoshitsu primarily sells Japanese beauty and health products in China, Japan, and other overseas markets including the US and Canada. Its distribution channels include 22 online stores and various e-commerce marketplaces, franchised stores and wholesale customers, and directly-operated physical stores under the name Tokyo Lifestyle.
- The company has booked $222M in sales for the 12 months ended March 31, 2021.
- Univest Securities is the sole bookrunner on the deal.