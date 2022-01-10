BurgerFi International sets guidance for next year, Covid-19 raises concern
Jan. 10, 2022 9:53 AM ETBurgerFi International, Inc. (BFI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- BurgerFi International (BFI -2.6%) initiates guidance for FY 2022 that is expected to see mid-single digit percentage increase in the full-year same store sales.
- Revenue is expected to be in the range of $180-$190M for FY2022.
- The company plans to increases prices by ~3% at BurgerFi and 2% at Anthony’s to offset increasing cost of food and labor.
- Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be in the range of $12-$14M with annualized G&A synergies of $1.5M identified through the combination of the businesses.
- Also planned are 15 to 20 new restaurant openings throughout the year, mostly through new franchise locations.
- "The impacts of Covid-19 are expected to continue to challenge our industry and our business and are reflected in the preliminary outlook for BurgerFi in 2022," the company statement.
- Q4 2021 Preliminary Results: Same store sales up 5% for company owned BurgerFi’s while franchised BurgerFi’s same store sales increased 8% during the quarter.
- Total revenue for FY2021 is expected to be $68M, comprising of $46M of BurgerFi's brand revenue and $22M of Anthony’s.
- Same store sales rose 14% for company owned BurgerFi’s for the full-year.
- BurgerFi opened 16 new locations throughout fiscal year 2021, comprised of 10 company owned and 6 franchised BurgerFi brand restaurants.
- "In the fourth quarter, we focused on laying the groundwork for the efficient integration of Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza into our network, while navigating the challenges presented by the new Omicron variant on our core business. In 2022, we expect to begin to realize the synergies from the combination of the BurgerFi and Anthony’s brands, providing improved financial performance and additional growth strategies," says CEO Ian Baines.
