Jowell Global announces strategic partnership with China Ants Alliance
Jan. 10, 2022 9:56 AM ETJowell Global Ltd. (JWEL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Jowell Global (JWEL -1.2%) has established strategic partnership with China Ants Alliance in relation to self-owned brand products, to bring high quality, affordable and trustworthy retail brands to millions of families.
- The strategic partnership enables to solidify the position of self-owned brands in the consumer ecosystem, to offer higher quality products in cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements.
- “Going forward, Jowell Global and China Ants Alliance will leverage each other’s distribution channels to enhance targeted sales and marketing.” said Mr. Zhiwei Xu, CEO and Chairman of Jowell Global.