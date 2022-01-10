Bitcoin slashes through $40K to lowest since August
Jan. 10, 2022 9:57 AM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD)ETHE, GBTC, ETH-USD, BNB-USD, SOL-USD, ADA-USD, XRP-USD, LUNA-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Bitcoin (BTC-USD) briefly dips below $40K per token to its lowest level seen since August 2021 as the global crypto market cap continues to plunge. Now changing hands at $40.7K.
- The global crypto market cap declines nearly 4% to 1.87T, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Recall last week when the market cap fell below $2T amid continued selling pressure.
- Since the onset of 2022, the world's largest digital coin by market cap drops more than 15%, bringing its Y/Y return down to just 4%. BTC proxy Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC) falls 10.3% just in the past five sessions.
- For a chart pattern perspective, Bitcoin's (BTC-USD) head and shoulders pattern, a bearish chart pattern, completed last week," Beleggers Belangen Investment Specialist Karel Mercx writes in a Twitter post. "Now the upward trend of the past two years is in jeopardy," he adds.
- On the other hand, the second largest crypto, ethereum (ETH-USD -2.7%) also temporarily tanks below $3K per token intra-day, though its Y/Y return remains relatively high at +146%. It fell ~20% so far this year. Ether proxy Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCQX:ETHE) plunges about 18% in the past five sessions and nearly 8% so far on Monday.
- Some other large cryptos that are trading deep in the red includes: binance coin (BNB-USD -3.1%), solana (SOL-USD -4.6%), cardano (ADA-USD -3.0%), ripple (XRP-USD -2.3%), terra (LUNA-USD -5.3%), avalanche (AVAX-USD -0.3%), dogecoin (DOGE-USD -4.7%), shiba inu (SHIB-USD -4.3%), polygon (MATIC-USD -0.7%) and chainlink (LINK-USD -2.1%).
- Previously, (Jan. 5) bitcoin dipped below $45K following hawkish Fed minutes.