BioNTech collaborates with Crescendo Bio to develop multi-specific precision immunotherapies
Jan. 10, 2022 9:58 AM ETBioNTech SE (BNTX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- BioNTech (BNTX -2.6%) and Crescendo Biologics have entered a multi-target discovery collaboration to develop novel immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer and other diseases.
- The initial term of the discovery collaboration is three years.
- Crescendo will contribute its unique, proprietary, transgenic platform to deliver fully human heavy-chain antibody domains (Humabody VH) against targets nominated by BioNTech.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Crescendo will receive $40M upfront, including a cash payment and an equity investment from BioNTech, as well as research funding for the period of the collaboration.
- Crescendo will be eligible to milestone payments up to a total of more than $750M, in addition to tiered royalties on global net sales.
- BNTX will be responsible for global development and hold exclusive worldwide commercialization rights on any products arising from the collaboration.