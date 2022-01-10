Halozyme issues lower than expected guidance for 2022
Jan. 10, 2022 10:00 AM ETHalozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO -4.6%) is trading lower in morning hours after the company projected its financial guidance for 2022 that fell short of expectations.
- In 2022, Halozyme (NASDAQ:HALO) expects its revenue to reach $530M – $560M indicating 23 – 26% YoY growth. The non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) and GAAP diluted EPS for the year are estimated at $2.05 – $2.20 and $1.90 – $2.05, respectively.
- On Wall Street, the analysts expect Halozyme (HALO) to report ~$569.4 in revenue and $2.70 EPS for 2022.
- In terms of revenue, the company expects its royalties to jump ~50% YoY to $300M. GAAP operating income for 2022 is anticipated to reach 32% – 36% leading to operating margins over 65%.
- For 2022, the share buybacks are expected at $250M, including a $250M accelerated share repurchase announced in December.
- In 2022, Halozyme (HALO) expects to begin at least five new Phase 2/3 trials for existing ENHANZE programs. Data from Phase 3 study of efgartigimod SC in myasthenia gravis is anticipated in H1 2022.
- In December, the FDA cleared efgartigimod for generalized myasthenia gravis.